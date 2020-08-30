1 of 12
The Black Panther and 42 actor’s unexpected and untimely passing away shocked the world . The actor died at his home in Los Angeles, with his wife and family members by his side on August 28. Bollywood and Hollywood’s elite have flooded to social media to honor the man.
Disha Patani shared a picture of the actor from his childhood, with a heart and folded hands emoji.
Kim Kardashian, in honoured the fallen hero by tweeting a simple message : “Rest peacefully Chadwick Boseman,”
"Wakanda forever," wrote Vicky Kaushal, referring to Chadwick Boseman's superhero persona Black Panther.
Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor and Anushka Sharma shared tributes for Chadwick Boseman on their Instagram tales with the broken heart emoji, which sums up their emotions following the actor's demise.
Marvel Star Mark Ruffalo , who features as Hulk tweeted "All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of #ChadwickBoseman. What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King.’’
Ek Villain actor Sidharth Malhotra shared on his insta stories : "Really sad… RIP Chadwick Boseman… Thank you for the amazing movies."
Actress Angela Bassett, who played Queen Ramonda in Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther movie, poured her heart out in an Instagram post: ‘’It was meant to be for Chadwick and me to be connected, for us to be family. But what many don’t know is our story began long before his historic turn as Black Panther. During the premiere party for Black Panther, Chadwick reminded me of something. He whispered that when I received my honorary degree from Howard University, his alma mater, he was the student assigned to escort me that day. And here we were, years later as friends and colleagues, enjoying the most glorious night ever! We’d spent weeks prepping, working, sitting next to each other every morning in makeup chairs, preparing for the day together as mother and son. I am honored that we enjoyed that full circle experience. This young man’s dedication was awe-inspiring, his smile contagious, his talent unreal. So I pay tribute to a beautiful spirit, a consummate artist, a soulful brother...”thou aren’t not dead but flown afar...”. All you possessed, Chadwick, you freely gave. Rest now, sweet prince.” #WakandaForever’’.
Actor Chris Evans, who co-starred with Chadwick Boseman as Captain America, tweeted: "I'm absolutely devastated. This is beyond heartbreaking. Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I'm endlessly grateful for our friendship. Rest in power, King."
Richa Chadha used Boseman's GIF from the "Black Panther" film and wrote on Twitter: "Oh man! Chadwick Boseman. You battled this in silence, while making such a huge global, seminal, blockbuster film. Tragic. Rest in peace. #WakandaForever
Versatile actor Anupam Kher wrote on twitter: ''A Deeply saddened to know about the sad demise of #BlackPanther actor #ChadwickBoseman at such a young age. Apart from being a very fine actor, he was a humble man with an infectious smile. My condolences to his family, friends & fans! 🙏 #WakandaForever #OmShanti''.
Chris Hemsworth, the Thor of Avenger movies, wrote: "Gonna miss you mate. Absolutely heartbreaking. One of the kindest most genuine people I've met."
