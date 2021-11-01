Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and comedian Pete Davidson were seen holding hands on a rollercoaster while enjoying the Halloween weekend at Knott’s Scary Farm in California, raising speculation that they’re romantically involved.
The pair was on the fun excursion with Kim’s sister Kourtney Kardashian and her newly minted fiance Travis Barker. Barker knows Davidson through musician Machine Gun Kelly — who is one half of another high-profile pairing with actress Megan Fox.
A source says that the Skims mogul and ‘SNL’ star are just friends.
“They hang in the same circles so they will be together from time to time. It’s just friends hanging out,” an insider told People.
Rumours about their relationship come soon after they shared a kiss during a sketch on ‘SNL’ when Kardashian was the host. Davidson was dressed up as Aladdin from the popular animation while Kardashian was Princess Jasmine.
Of course, social media users weighed in on the possibility of a new Kardashian relationship.
“Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian now?? They have Kris working OVERTIME for that Hulu show,” one fan tweeted, referring to the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch Kris Jenner and their upcoming series following the end of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’.
“Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian is not something I saw coming but here we are…” one person wrote.
“alright who had kim kardashian and pete davidson on their 2021 bingo card?” another person joked.
Kardashian, 41, is currently in the midst of a divorce from rapper Kanye West, whom she shares four children with.
Davidson, 27, was once engaged to singer Ariana Grande. He has also been linked to actresses Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley and Phoebe Dynevor, and Cindy Crawford’s daughter Kaia Gerber.