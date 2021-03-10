Khloe Kardashian with daughter True. Image Credit: instagram.com/khloekardashian/

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian is trying hard for baby number two but IVF during a pandemic isn’t helping.

The celebrity, who has daughter True with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, spoke about the fertility process on new digital series ‘Lady Parts’ hosted by actress Sarah Hyland and Dr Sherry Ross. In a teaser, the 36-year-old explained that she has gone through the IVF process three times so far.

“We realised that my eggs aren’t strong enough to be frozen. They should be mixed immediately with sperm to make embryos,” Kardashian said. “So I actually have made embryos.”

Kardashian also opened up about the challenges of going through this amid a global health crisis.

“And then, you know, with COVID, finding this whole fertility process, if you do need assistance in fertility, it’s much more challenging during COVID,” Kardashian added. “They say, ‘If you wanna make God laugh, tell him your plans.’ So the one time I’m actually really trying to plan, God is saying, ‘Uh uh, you can’t make your plans like this!’”

Kardashian gave birth to True in 2018, amid claims than Thompson had cheated on her while she was pregnant. The couple have since reconciled after being in quarantine together during the pandemic. Now that they’re in a better place, Kardashian’s priority seems to be giving True a sibling.