Like many of their fans, actor John Stamos has also now said he was “disappointed” that twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen didn’t make a cameo appearance in the Netflix series ‘Fuller House’, according to a report in Hollywood trade publication Deadline.
The show, which was a follow-up to the popular sitcom ‘Full House’, featured most of the original cast. But the twins opted not to return to their joint role as Michelle Tanner in the follow-up.
Stamos, who played Jesse Katsopolis on the show, made his comments on Andy Cohen’s ‘Watch What Happens Live’.
Cohen asked, “Were you surprised that the Olsens never made an appearance on the show, or you knew when they said ‘We’re not doing it’ that they weren’t doing it?”
Stamos said that the cast was “disappointed, but we understood”.
“I remember Lori [Loughlin] saying to me, ‘They won two or three CFDA [Fashion] Awards.’ That’s like winning two or three Oscars,” he said. “If you won three Oscars, would you come back and do this? I was like, ‘Eh, maybe not.’”
The Olsens, who have built a large career as entrepreneurs, hare famously camera shy and haven’t made any appearances on TV or film for a few years now.
‘Fuller House’ is available to stream on Netflix in the UAE.