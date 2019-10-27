‘Friends’ star fasts for 16 hours every day and eats only in the remaining eight hours

Jennifer Aniston arrives at Variety's Power of Women on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at the Beverly Wilshire hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Image Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Actress Jennifer Aniston has been trying intermittent fasting and says she’s noticed a big different.

The ‘Friends’ star fasts for 16 hours every day and eats only in the remaining eight hours.

“I do intermittent fasting, so there’s no food in the morning,” People magazine quoted Aniston as saying in an interview.

“I noticed a big difference in going without solid food for 16 hours,” she added.

Describing herself as a late riser, Aniston shared that after waking up at 9am, she sticks to a liquid diet including green juices and coffee.

“Today, I woke up and had celery juice. Then I started to brew some coffee, but I don’t drink coffee that early,” she added.

Before sitting down with her cup of Joe, Aniston said she meditated, worked out and fed her dogs.

Meanwhile, her ‘The Morning Show’ co-star Reese Witherspoon is an early riser because of her seven-year-old child.

“I just have a green juice and a coffee in the morning,” Witherspoon said.

“I find it really hard to work out before 7.30am. But that’s the time I start one; 7.30am. I probably do that six days a week,” she said.

Talking about who asks for advice on “well-being”, Witherspoon said it’s Aniston because she “knows so much about health and fitness.”