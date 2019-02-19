Actor and singer Jaden Smith, the founder of the eco-friendly water brand Just Goods, visited the Gulfood exhibition at the Dubai World Trade Centre on February 18.
Smith, the son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, was at the Middle East’s largest food and beverage exhibition with JUST Goods CEO Ira Laufer.
Smith and Laufer had several talks with local stakeholders about potentially bringing Just Water to the UAE. This comes a week after Just Goods announced their interest in the region.
Just Water is 100 per cent spring water, packaged in a paper-based bottle.
Gulfood runs until February 21.