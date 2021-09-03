‘Friends’ actress Jennifer Aniston is all set to launch a new brand on September 8, and it might be related to beauty products if her latest social media posts are anything to go by.
“Something’s coming,” the actress on Instagram, tagging an account called LolaVie. That Instagram account has three pictures captioned with 09.08.2021, which seems to be the release date.
The website for LolaVie features and minimalistic image of plants, seeds and test tubes.
Additionally, documents obtained by Page Six show that “an application was filed to trademark the name LolaVie in the areas of face and body lotion, shower gel, candles and hair care in July 2019.”
Aniston, 52, is the latest in a long line of stars who have launched beauty brands, such as Grammy winning singer Alicia Keys (Keys Soulcare), ‘Stranger Things’ actress Millie Bobby Brown (florence by mills), singer Rihanna (Fenty Beauty) and actress-singer Jennifer Lopez (JLo Beauty).