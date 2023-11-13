Megan Fox recalled her past relationships and how she fell in love while filming for projects when she was younger, reported People.

Fox appeared on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’, where the host asked her about her relationships and she said, “When I was young, I was really rebellious and wild and was always running away to fall in love with a new love, every co-star.”

Sharing that she was “just a free spirit,” Fox added, “I was addicted to falling in love, and I think I probably hurt a lot of people in that process too because a lot of people have been in love with me and I did not respect or honour that.”

However, according to Fox, there were many changes after she had kids. She and ex-husband Brian Austin Green share sons Noah Shannon, 11, Bodhi Ransom, 9, and Journey River, 7.

“When I had kids, something happened in me,” she said. “... I think it’s a major part of my soul’s journey in this lifetime to not repeat my parents’ pattern with my kids, and I was always very aware of that, so this selfless person was born when I birthed my first child.”

When Barrymore, 48, particularly asked Fox to describe the worst thing she has ever done to an ex, the ‘Pretty Boys Are Poisonous’ author admitted, “I don’t know if that’s something I can say on TV,” but shared one other story.

“When I was young, I did have a temper and I was wild, I got mad and I took a bunch of paint and I painted a Friedrich Nietzsche quote all over [this guy’s] wall, so he had to repaint his house afterwards,” Fox explained. “It was like a really angry quote about, like, how life is futile, you suck basically. So he had to repaint the bedroom.”

Fox didn’t shy away from admitting that she had been a less-than-ideal partner in the past, telling Barrymore during another segment of the show.

“Anyone who dated me in my early 20s should probably write their own poetry book because I was not a peach.”

According to People, she then highlighted the support she has received from fiance Machine Gun Kelly throughout the writing process of her latest project, explaining, “I think it helps that he’s an artist himself and recognises that he has this outlet where he gets to experience his catharsis through songwriting — where he gets to express his pain in that way.”