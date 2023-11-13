Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio celebrated his birthday with his new Italian model girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti.
The 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' actor and the Italian model showcased PDA at his 49th birthday party which was attended by big names, including Jay-Z, Beyonce Knowles and Kim Kardashian among others, reports aceshowbiz.com.
The source shared that the 'Titanic' star had a total blast at the party, which also featured Lil Wayne performing. "At one point, everyone was singing classic hip hop," said the insider, adding that the birthday boy was "raised and carried around the room."
The new report stated that the party didn't stop until the early hours of the morning. It was also said that many of the guests like Snoop Dogg, Tobey Maguire, Taika Waititi and Axl Rose, stayed past 4am.
Leo and Vittoria are no strangers to showing PDA at parties. Last month, they were snapped attending a Halloween house party in Los Angeles.
The twosome was first romantically linked when they were photographed in a club in Ibiza, Spain. The couple further fuelled romance rumours as DiCaprio continued to bring Vittoria to various events and parties around the world.