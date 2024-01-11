According to a new report, the 'Friends' alum "hurled a table" at his ex and "threw live-in sober companion against wall."

Bringing up the claim was 'The Daily Mail'. Sources close to the late actor told the outlet that he "threw a coffee table" at Molly in 2021 after she questioned him about cheating, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Perry and Hurwitz started dating in 2018 and got engaged in November 2020. However, they reportedly called it off amid rumours that he was reportedly flirting with then-19-year-old Kate Haralson on a dating app.

The sources begged to differ, telling the publication that Hurwitz actually broke up with Perry in February 2021 after having a "huge fight" on Valentine's Day. The exes were arguing after she found out that he purchased a romantic gift for someone else he also met on Raya.

"He threw a coffee table at her and told her that she was crazy," the source claimed to the outlet. "He hated that she dumped him and he had terrible abandonment issues." 'The Daily Mail' also reported that Perry allegedly pushed his live-in companion, Morgan Moses, into a wall in March 2022 during an alleged "meltdown."

Morgan subsequently quit her job as his sober companion following the incident and ended all contact with Matthew a year before his memoir, 'Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing', was released in November 2022. "Morgan was no longer working with Matthew. He had a horrible breakdown and in the heat of the moment he could not control his emotions," the source shared.