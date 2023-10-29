1 of 10
Hollywood united in mourning the death of actor Matthew Perry on Sunday. The Emmy-nominated actor renowned for his iconic role as Chandler Bing in "Friends," was found dead due to an apparent drowning at his Los Angeles home: US reports. Shortly after the news broke celebrities and fans, began sharing their tributes for the 'Friends' star.
Perry was born on Aug. 19, 1969, the son of actor John Bennett Perry and Suzanne Marie Langford, who had once served as a press secretary to former Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau. His parents divorced before his first birthday. He spent most of his early years in Ottawa, where he attended the same elementary school as Justin Trudeau .
The Canadian Prime minister expressed shock over the sudden death of the actor. "Matthew Perry's passing is shocking and saddening. I'll never forget the schoolyard games we used to play, and I know people around the world are never going to forget the joy he brought them. Thanks for all the laughs, Matthew. You were loved - and you will be missed," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
Olivia Munn recalled Perry's struggles with drug and alcohol addiction. "He struggled so much with addiction and was brave enough to be open and honest about it. I'm so sorry to his family and friends who are getting this news today. Nothing short of heartbreaking. Rest in love, Matthew Perry,' she wrote in an Instagram post.
Broadcaster Piers Morgan wrote, "RIP Matthew Perry, 54. The Friends star was a great actor, but by his own admission, a very tormented guy. His recent autobiography about his addiction-ravaged life was one of the most powerful, honest and revealing I've ever read. Such sad news.(sic)"
The official X account for Friends also wrote a heartfelt message. "We are devastated to learn of Matthew Perry's passing. He was a true gift to us all. Our heart goes out to his family, loved ones, and all of his fans," the message read.
Mira Sorvino, who starred with Perry in the 1994 TV movie 'Parallel Lives', also expressed her grief over his death. She tweeted, "Oh no!!! Matthew Perry!! You sweet, troubled soul!! May you find peace and happiness in Heaven, making everyone laugh with your singular wit!!!"
Taking to Instagram, actor Selma Blair wrote, "My oldest boy friend. All of us loved Matthew Perry, and I did especially. Every day. I loved him unconditionally. And he me. And I'm broken. Broken hearted. Sweet dreams Matty. Sweet dreams."
Maggie Wheeler, who played Perry's on-screen girlfriend, Janice on ''Friends'', paid tribute to him, 'What a loss.The world will miss you Mathew Perry . The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared.'
Perry also had several notable film roles, starring opposite Salma Hayek in the rom-com “Fools Rush In” and opposite Bruce Willis in the the crime comedy “The Whole Nine Yards.”
