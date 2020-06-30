Prolific actor, director and Grammy-award winner Carl Reiner has died at 98.
The nine-time Emmy Award winner, best known for his early role as Alan Brady on ‘The Dick Van Dyke Show’, which he created, passed away on Monday evening in Beverly Hills surrounded by family, reported TMZ.
Reiner has hundreds of credits to his name including ‘The 200 Year Old Man’, ‘Happy Anniversary’, and the ‘Ocean's Eleven’ film series. He’s appeared on TV shows such as ‘House’ and ‘Two and a Half Men’.
He also has a best-selling collaboration album titled ‘2000 Years with Carl Reiner and Mel Brooks’, which earned him his Grammy win.
Reiner is considered an icon in the comedy genre. He is a father to three children, including ‘Stand By Me’ filmmaker Rob Reiner.
Two days prior to his death, Reiner posted to Twitter: “Nothing pleases me more than knowing that I have lived the best life possible by having met & marrying the gifted Estelle (Stella) Lebost---who partnered with me in bringing Rob, Annie & Lucas Reiner into to this needy & evolving world.”
His final tweets about the late British composer Noel Coward were posted less than 20 hours before news of his death broke on Tuesday.