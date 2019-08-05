The film features Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Jason Statham face off against Idris Elba

(from left) Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, directed by David Leitch. Image Credit: AP

‘Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw’ dethroned ‘The Lion King’ in North American theatres, taking in an estimated $60.8 million (Dh223.27 million), industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said Sunday.

The latest instalment in the long-running Fast & Furious franchise, ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ features Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Jason Statham facing off against “cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist” Idris Elba.

It ended the box office reign of ‘The Lion King’, a remake of the 1994 animated film that employs hyper-realistic computer-generated images with a voice cast including Donald Glover as Simba and Beyonce as Nala, together with Seth Rogen, Chiwetel Ejiofor and James Earl Jones.

‘The Lion King’ earned $38.2 million for second place, topping director Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’, which has earned rave reviews and took in $20 million for third place.

‘Once Upon a Time’ — the ninth of the 10 movies Tarantino has said he will make before retiring — is set in Tinseltown in 1969 and features Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Al Pacino.

In fourth place was ‘Toy Story 4’, which managed $8.2 million.

The latest instalment in the family-friendly Disney/Pixar animation franchise that began in 1995, the movie features the voices of Tom Hanks (Woody) and Tim Allen (Buzz Lightyear).