I remember thinking, This is something that sounds incredible on paper and over the phone, but I wanted to dig a little deeper and see what it was all about. And the minute I heard that it was Travis Knight [who directed the Oscar-nominated animated feature ‘Kubo and the Two Strings’] and he was making a different kind of ‘Transformers’, I was immediately intrigued. This was a story that made you forget you were in a ‘Transformers’ film [with] this grounded, character-driven storyline happening. But there were times where I was like, “How is this going to work?” I’m spending the majority of this film talking to a tennis ball on a stick. I was actually concerned for my well-being and my level of sanity.