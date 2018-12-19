However, to confuse viewers even further, the film’s post-credit scene showed a raging Quintessa refer to the Unicorn as a ‘he’ who doesn’t like being touched. If you follow the origin stories, an all powerful entity called ‘The One’ created Primus first, along with his evil twin, the Unicorn. You see where this is going. Unicorn, ultimately, found his way to Earth. Quintessa — in the closing scene of ‘The Last Knight’ — takes on a human form and schemes to harness Unicorn’s power to resurrect Cybertron, which was destroyed during the alien war.