Steinfeld, as appealing here as she was in ‘The Edge of Seventeen’ and the ‘Pitch Perfect’ movies, goes some way toward making Charlie more than just a regulation misfit heroine. When we first meet her she is indifferent toward her mom (Pamela Adlon), her stepdad (Lenny Jacobson) and her little brother (Jason Drucker), and ruthlessly picked on by the hot guys and mean girls who seem to exclusively constitute her high school’s student body. (One exception is her dorky neighbour Memo, played by Jorge Lendeborg Jr, who nurses a hopeless crush from afar.) The family garage has long been her personal refuge, the space where she used to spend hours working on an old convertible with her father before his untimely death.