Actress Gwyneth Paltrow married her fiance of one year, Brad Falchuk, at her mansion in Long Island.

Guests included Robert Downey Jr, Jerry Seinfeld, Steven Spielberg and Benji Madden even as Coldplay frontman and Paltrow’s former husband Chris Martin performed at the Global Citizen Festival on Saturday, reported People.

The Oscar-winning actress, 46, and 47-year-old Falchuk, producer of the Assassination Of Gianni Versace, have been together for four years but got engaged last year.

Together, Paltrow and Martin had two children: Apple, 14, and Moses, 12. They married in 2003 and were together for 10 years before “consciously uncoupling”. They finalised their divorce in 2016.

It was in January that Paltrow and Falchuk announced their engagement on the cover of Goop Magazine’s Sex & Love issue.

In the magazine spread, Paltrow, who first met Falchuk during a guest appearance on Glee in 2010, called him the “man I was meant to be with”.