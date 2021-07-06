Gigi Hadid with daughter Khai Image Credit: instagram.com/gigihadid

Model Gigi Hadid went into mama bear mode in a new social media post on July 6 when she asked paparazzi and fan accounts to respect the privacy of her daughter Khai, whom she shares with boyfriend Zayn Malik.

The polite note asked people who’ve taken pictures of them to blur out the child’s face when making the images public.

“As our baby grows up we have to realize that we can’t protect her from everything the way we wanted to and could when she was smaller,” 26-year-old Hadid wrote.

The model said that while on recent trips to New York, her daughter liked to lift up the sun shade in her stroller but “she doesn’t understand why she’s covered in the city, or what I’ve wanted to protect her from.” Hadid said she wants Khai to see the “most amazing city in the world” but without the stress of the “media circus that comes with parents who are public figures.”

Hadid said she wanted Khai to be able to decide how she showcases herself to the world when she’s older.

“I write this all to say: to the Paparazzi, press, and beloved fan accounts, you know we have never intentionally shared our daughters face on social media,” she wrote. “Our wish is that she can choose how to share herself with the world when she comes of age, and that she can live as normal of a childhood as possible, without worrying about a public image that she has not chosen.”

Since giving birth to Khai on September 24, 2020, Hadid has posted pictures with her little one but has been careful to not include the baby’s face.