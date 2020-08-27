The fashion model has been private about her journey so far

Gigi Hadid pregnancy Image Credit: Instagram

Gigi Hadid has finally shared her baby bump with the world through a beautiful black-and-white photo shoot.

The fashion model, 25, and her singer boyfriend Zayn Malik, 27, are reportedly expecting their first child in September.

“Growin an angel,” wrote Hadid, underneath the first image of herself draped in white cloth, with her baby bump on display. According to her caption, the photos were taken on July 26.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid.

“Cherishing this time. Appreciate all the love and well wishes. Will never forget creating these special images with my friends,” wrote Hadid. She tagged the fashion photographers Luigi and Iango, fashion director of Garage Magazine Gabriella Karefa-Johnson and Maybelline Global Makeup Artist Erin Parsons.

On her story, Hadid wrote: “Can’t wait to meet you.” She also posted behind the scenes video of the intimate photo shoot. It’s unclear if the photos are for Hadid and Malik’s personal collection or if they were taken for a media publication.

Malik, whose last post on Instagram was on July 31, hasn’t addressed the pregnancy on his social media accounts.

Last month, Hadid opened up about why the couple has been keeping the journey a private one.

“I’m so grateful for the positive comments and the questions, and wanting just to know that we’re all good and safe,” Hadid said. “Obviously, I think a lot of people are confused why I’m not sharing more, but like, I’m pregnant through a pandemic … my pregnancy is not the most important thing going on in the world.”

Hadid also added that, due to the “re-emergence of the BLM movement … I thought that our presence on social media should be used for that.”