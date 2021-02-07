Gigi Hadid Image Credit: Instragram.com/gigihadid

Gigi Hadid has denied claims that she has gone in for fillers for her face, along with going under a knife for a nose job.

Hadid, who recently welcomed her first child, a baby girl named Khai with British singer Zayn Malik, spoke out during an interview with Vogue. The American model credited her flawless looks to makeup.

“When I look back on my first red carpets when I didn’t have makeup artists I would obviously do my own makeup. Now it’s like, people pull up those pictures and are like, ‘Oh, Gigi’s nose looks different in these pictures than now,’” Hadid said in a Beauty Secrets video filmed for Vogue.

“Or, they’ll talk about something with my face. Like, ‘This has changed on Gigi.’ It’s really like, that’s the power of makeup,” she added. “Like, I’ve never done anything to my face.”

“People think I do fillers on my face and that’s why my face is round. I have had cheeks since I was born,” she stated. “No, for those wondering, I’ve never injected anything into my face. I am so happy for everyone to do whatever they want that makes them happy and makes them feel more comfortable and good about themselves. Me personally, it terrifies me. I feel I’m too much of a control freak. I’m like, ‘What if it goes wrong?’”

These days, Hadid, 25, is busy enjoying motherhood. In the same interview, she also spoke about enduring a 14-hour labour for the home birth. She said their plan was to have their first child at a New York City hospital. However, due to COVID-19 restrictions, she would not have been allowed to include mother Yolanda and sister Bella in the birth experience.

Hadid said she and Malik decided on a home birth after watching the documentary ‘The Business of Being Born’.

“We both looked at each other and were like, I think that’s the call,” Hadid said.

Gigi Hadid with daughter Khai Image Credit: Instagram.com/gigihadid

“I knew it was going to be the craziest pain in my life, but you have to surrender to it and be like, ‘This is what it is.’ I loved that,” she added.

Hadid said she used an inflatable bath to give birth in.