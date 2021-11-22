Sequel to the sci-fi comedy classic will release in the UAE on National Day weekend

Mckenna Grace, left, and Finn Wolfhard in “Ghostbusters: Afterlife.” Image Credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment/Columbia Pictures

The box office ain’t afraid of no ghosts.

‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife,’ a sequel to the sci-fi comedy classic, collected $44 million in its opening weekend, a better-than-expected result. It’s a sign that family audiences are willing to visit their local movie theater, provided there’s something broadly entertaining to be found there.

'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' stills Image Credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment/Columbia Pictures

At the international box office, ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ earned $16 million from 31 overseas markets, pushing its worldwide total to $60 million; the movie releases in the UAE on National Day weekend.

The latest installment in the decades-old franchise is looking like a win after the studio failed to revive the supernatural series years earlier. It should be noted that Sony’s 2016 all-female reboot of ‘Ghostbusters’ opened to $46 million, $2 million more than ‘Afterlife.’ However that film cost $144 million — compared to ‘Afterlife’s’ $75 million budget — making the earlier version a box office dud.

A still from King Richard Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

But despite rapturous reviews and Oscar buzz, the Warner Bros. sports drama ‘King Richard’ became the latest adult-oriented drama to crumble at the box office. The film, starring Will Smith as the father of tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams, eked out a meager $5.7 million from 3,302 venues in North America. It may be slightly premature to call it an out-and-out bomb because Warner Bros. is releasing it concurrently on HBO Max, which likely cut into ticket sales. It was embraced by audiences, who awarded it an “A” CinemaScore, meaning ‘King Richard’, out now in UAE cinemas, could build steam as word-of-mouth grows.

Oscar pundits believe the movie could find itself in the awards race, another factor that could extend its life in theatres. The film wasn’t cheap; it carries a $50 million production budget.

Plus, Smith received his full backend box office bonus in addition to his $20 million salary as a make-good for sending the film to HBO Max.

(L-r): Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani), Makkari (Lauren Ridloff), Gilgamesh (Don Lee), Thena (Angelina Jolie), Ikaris (Richard Madden), Ajak (Salma Hayek), Sersi (Gemma Chan), Sprite (Lia McHugh), Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry) and Druig (Barry Keoghan) in "Eternals." MUST CREDIT: Marvel Studios Image Credit: Courtesy of Marvel Studios

‘King Richard’ landed in fourth place on box office charts, behind holdovers Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ and Paramount’s ‘Clifford the Big Red Dog.’ After two weekends at No. 1, ‘Eternals’ slid to second place, collecting $10.8 million from 4,055 theatres. To date, the superhero epic has generated $135.8 million in the US and Canada and $200.3 million internationally. The movie is still screening in the UAE. Meanwhile, ‘Clifford’ pulled in $8.1 million in its second weekend of release, pushing the family friendly film to $33.5 million in North America.

Dune Image Credit: IMdB/Warner Bros