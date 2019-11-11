Image Credit:

Filipino-American comedian Jo Koy will bring his Just Kidding World Tour to Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on January 20. The performance will be Koy’s debut gig in the emirate.

“This will be my first time performing in Dubai, and I’m so excited I get to do it at the Coca-Cola Arena. This has been a dream of mine, and I can’t wait to get there and make you all laugh. Get ready Dubai!” he said in a statement.

Fresh off the release of his highly-anticipated Netflix special, ‘Comin’ In Hot’, the comedian is currently on the first leg of his tour, and has also announced shows in Australia, New Zealand and the Philippines in addition to the added North American dates. The Just Kidding World Tour will feature all new material.

Koy has come a long way from his modest beginnings performing at a Las Vegas coffee house to selling out theatres and arenas around the world. He has been breaking ticket sale records with his infectious and explosive energy on-stage. Koy pulls inspiration from his family, specifically his son, with material that has universal appeal.

The comedian has had four highly-rated and successful stand-up specials on Comedy Central and Netflix. He can also be heard on his weekly podcast, ‘The Koy Pond with Jo Koy’ by Starburns Audio.

In 2018, Koy was given the prestigious Stand-Up Comedian Of The Year award at the Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal. In 2019, he reached No 1 on the Billboard Charts for his stand-up comedy album, ‘Live From Seattle’. He has also appeared on more than 140 episodes of ‘Chelsea Lately’ as a season regular roundtable guest as well as ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’, ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’ and ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’.