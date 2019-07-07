The young actor was known for his roles in the ‘Descendants’ and Jessie’

Image Credit: Instagram.com

Disney actor Cameron Boyce, known for his roles in the ‘Descendants’ and Jessie’, died in his sleep on Saturday night, his family said. He was only 20 years old.

“It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron,” the family said in a statement. “He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him.

“We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother.”

Boyce, who was from Los Angeles, made his acting debut in the horror film ‘Mirrors’ at just nine years old, according to ABC News.

Two years later, he appeared in the blockbuster Adam Sandler flick, ‘Grown Ups’, as one of Sandler’s children.

“From a young age, Cameron Boyce dreamed of sharing his extraordinary artistic talents with the world. As a young man, he was fueled by a strong desire to make a difference in peoples’ lives through his humanitarian work,” a Disney Channel spokesperson told ABC News. “He was an incredibly talented performer, a remarkably caring and thoughtful person and, above all else, he was a loving and dedicated son, brother, grandson and friend.