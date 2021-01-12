When Disney bought over 20th Century Fox, the on-screen life of one foul-mouthed anti-hero particularly hung in the balance.
The ‘Deadpool’ franchise, led by Ryan Reynolds, was a mega hit for the studio, and with Disney’s acquisition, it was unclear how an R-rated franchise would fit into the MCU’s large PG world.
However, in a recent interview with Collider, Marvel Studios president Kevin Fiege confirmed that a script is currently being worked on for ‘Deadpool 3’.
“It will be rated R and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan’s overseeing a script right now… It will not be [filming] this year. Ryan is a very busy, very successful actor. We’ve got a number of things we’ve already announced that we now have to make, but it’s exciting for it to have begun. Again, a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life,” said Fiege.
While production on the film will not begin before 2022, fans can rest easy knowing their favourite mercenary will find his way back to the big screen eventually.
Reynolds himself responded to the news with a cheeky message. In a tweet linking to an article with the news, Reynolds quipped: “Full disclosure: I showed them Spiderman 1 & 2 and told them it was Deadpool 1 & 2. #Deadpool3.”