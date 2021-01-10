1 of 11
It’s Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan’s birthday today and he kicked it off with a gift for his fans. He announced an upcoming project with actor Deepika Padukone, called ‘Fighter’, due next year. Posting a clip from the new movie, he tweeted: "Presenting a glimpse of the MARFLIX vision as #Fighter! Looking forward to my first flight alongside the exceptional @deepikapadukone. All buckled up for this #SiddharthAnand joyride.” Here’re some other facts about the 47-year-old actor:
Did you know, right after Roshan’s movie debut in ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’ he was cast for ‘Mission Kashmir’ but made less than the lead actress on it? Yep, he was reportedly paid Rs400,000 less than Preity Zinta for his role.
Roshan and his ex-wife, Sussanne Khan, are on pretty good terms - they have been quarantining together as well as celebrating birthdays .She wished him on social media as well, writing, “Happy happiest birthday Rye..wish you the warmest and most beautiful parts of life to look forward to.. have a meaningful blessed 2021 #bestdadintheworld #love #prosperity #joy #bigsmiles #manylaughoutlouds.”
Roshan, who’s played everyone from a paraplegic to a var veteran, has spent 21 years of his career ensuring he doesn’t get pigeonholed for the type of role he’s choosing.
He’s also perfectly happy with his imperfections; he has been honest about his journey to accepting an extra thumb. On Dec. 10, 2014, Roshan wrote on Facebook, “I am lucky. Not cause I got voted sexiest. Cause I just noticed God gave me a piece of ugly to carry with me to remind myself n others of how beautiful our imperfections make us. My thumb used to repel people in school. Today I am posting it to millions like you who I know are just like me. Beautifully imperfect. Thank you God for this wonderful life. Make your weaknesses your strength. Be proud. U are beautiful. Trust me.”
He’s battled a speech impediment for years - and took speech therapy to help him with the stammering. He explained during an interview, “I’d practise every day to overcome the speech issue, I still do for an hour at least so that I can control the secondary actions like twitching and all. The unacceptability to stammering was not only bothersome in my childhood but prevailed till 2012, long after I had become a film star.”
Talking about overcoming things, when the actor first made it to the movie screen he impressed everyone with his dance moves. However, he was diagnoses with scoliosis when he was 21 years old -a curvature of the spine - and the doctors had told him it would impede any dancing. Well, he’s still defying that diagnosis.
Roshan’s won many accolades, among them is the title of Asia’s Sexiest Man.
He’s also got the distinction of being one of the few Bollywood stars with a wax figure at the renowned Madame Tussauds.
Did you know? Roshan used to be a chain smoker but with willpower and tips from the book ‘How to Stop Smoking’ he’s given up the habit.
Tiger Shroff on Sunday extended birthday greetings to his "guru ji," Roshan, on his birthday. Shroff who had worked with Roshan in 2019’s ‘War’, shared a sequence from the film on Twitter. "Hope you have a kickass year ahead guru ji! Wish you the best of health and happiness life has to offer! Happy birthday! @iHrithik," he tweeted.
