A still from ‘Suicide Squad’. Image Credit: Supplied

DC FanDome — the 24-hour long virtual convention featuring all things DC Entertainment — kicks off this weekend and the schedule is overwhelming to say the least.

Spread across 100-plus hours of programming in six different locations within the FanDome, there are tons of big celebrity panels, workshops, screenings and talks to navigate. And with the insanely long list of participating talent, you definitely don’t want to be missing any big moments. To make sure that fans in the UAE don’t miss out, here’s a handy guide to the biggest panels at DC FanDome, including a special panel on Middle East fans.

August 22, Saturday

Wonder Woman 1984

Time: 9pm

Duration: 25 minutes

Area: Hall of Heroes

‘Wonder Woman 1984’ stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal, and director/co-writer/producer Patty Jenkins will join forces with Brazilian hosts Erico Borgo and Aline Diniz to answer questions from fans from all over the world, talk fan art and cosplay, and reveal an all-new sneak peek at the upcoming film. A re-run of the panel will stream at 5am, 1pm and 7.15pm on Sunday.

Black Lightning

Cress Williams as Black Lightning.

Time: 9.45pm

Duration: 35 minutes

Area: WatchVerse

Join ‘Black Lightning’ stars Cress Williams, China Anne McClain, Nafessa Williams, Christine Adams, Marvin ‘Krondon’ Jones III, Jordan Calloway and James Remar with actor-filmmaker Robert Townsend moderating as they pay homage to the 90s. The panel will be streaming again on August 23 at 3.15am and 6.15pm.

Pennyworth

Pennyworth Image Credit: DC

Time: 10.30pm

Duration: 20 minutes

Area: WatchVerse

Series stars Jack Bannon, Ben Aldridge, Paloma Faith, Emma Paetz, and executive producers Bruno Heller and Danny Cannon as they talk about this unique origin story of the famed butler behind Batman, Alfred Pennyworth. The panel will do a re-run on August 23 at 4.15pm.

Introducing Flash

Ezra Miller as Flash.

Time: 10.45pm

Duration: 10 minutes

Area: Hall of Heroes

This 101-style conversation with ‘The Flash’ filmmakers Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti, star Ezra Miller and screenwriter Christina Hodson will give fans a speedy rundown on the first-ever ‘Flash’ feature film. Catch the panel re-runs on August 23 at 6.45am and 2.45pm.

The Suicide Squad

Will Smith as Deadshot and Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn in 'Suicide Squad'.

Time: 11pm

Duration: 30 minutes

Area: Hall of Heroes

Writer-director James Gunn will take fan questions before bringing out 'Task Force X' or ‘The Suicide Squad’ cast for a trivia-based game called “Squad Showdown”. Catch the panel encore on August 23 at 7am and 3pm.

August 23, Sunday

The Snyder Cut of Justice League

Time: 1.45am

Duration: 25 minutes

Area: Hall of Heroes

Zack Snyder fields questions from fans and a few surprise guests as he discusses his eagerly awaited upcoming cut of the 2017 feature film and the movement that made it happen. You can also catch the panel re-run at 5.45pm on the same day.

Black Adam

Time: 2.10am

Duration: 15 minutes

Area: Hall of Heroes

Star of the first-ever ‘Black Adam’ feature film Dwayne Johnson sets the stage for the story and tone of the new movie with a fans-first Q&A...and a few surprises. Panel re-run at 10.10am and 6.10pm.

Aquaman

Time: 3am

Duration: 10 minutes

Area: hall of Heroes

‘Aquaman’ director James Wan and King Orm himself, Patrick Wilson, take a deep dive into the world of Atlantis that Wan created, revealing their favourite behind-the-scenes moments. The panel will be streamed again at 11am on the same day.

Shazam!

Zachary Levi, right, and Jack Dylan Grazer in a scene from 'Shazam!'.

Time: 3.35am

Duration: 10 minutes

Area: Hall of Heroes

Zachary Levi and a few of his ‘Shazam!’ castmates talk with the Philippines’ #1 DC fan, Gino Quillamor, about what the next movie might be about, while commenting on everything from panels to the other Zack’s cut — and even have a few surprise guests drop in! Catch the panel re-run at 11.35am and 7.35pm.

Lucifer

LUCIFER Image Credit: John P. Fleenor/Netflix

Time: 4am

Duration: 20 minutes

Area: WatchVerse

‘Lucifer’ is back and the series is bringing a never-before-seen blooper reel from season four along with an exclusive clip of ‘Another One Bites the Dust’ from the upcoming musical episode. Director Sherwin Shilati and executive producers/showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich discuss what it took to put together the musical episode. Catch at panel again at 2.15pm on the same day.

The Batman

Time: 4.30am

Duration: 30 minutes

Area: Hall of Heroes

‘The Batman’ filmmaker Matt Reeves joins host and self-professed fangirl Aisha Tyler for a discussion of the upcoming film... with a surprise (or two) for the fans. An encore stream will run at 12.30pm and 8.30pm on the same day.

Harley Quinn

Time: 7.15am

Duration: 20 minutes

Area: WatchVerse

The voice cast of the animated ‘Harley Quinn’ — Kaley Cuoco, Lake Bell, Ron Funches, Matt Oberg and Alan Tudyk — plus executive producers Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, Dean Lorey and supervising producer Jennifer Coyle will be on hand to revisit some of the show’s most memorable moments so far. Let the kids sit this one out. Catch the panel again at 5.45pm.

For the Middle East to DC, with love

DC fans in the Middle East get a spotlight in this 40-minute-long panel, reportedly to be hosted by Dubai-based RJ Kris Fade. From the UAE, the panel will feature Comic Stop’s Saeed Arjumand, who will be showing off his sketching skills by drawing a unique piece of DC art for DC FanDome, and Speedy Comics’ Rashid Al Farooq, along with other super fans. “I’ll be talking about my love for DC and what inspired me as well as what I’m excited about in the future of DC. But the main focus I feel is that I’ll be shoing a new artwork I created specially for DC FanDome. It is as the panel says, ‘From the Middle East to DC, with love’. So I’m showing my love for DC in every way possible in my segment,” said Arjumand.

Saeed Arjumand.

Panel attendees will also meet a British DC fan living in Dubai who has built an impressive range of DC collectibles. Fans will also get to peek inside the secret vault of a UAE-based DC fanatic. Outside the UAE, panel attendees will head to Kuwait to meet a network of friends with a shared passion for DC and meet a local Saudi cosplayer who met his wife through his love of dressing in his best DC super suits. Lastly, you’ll also meet someone who owns not one, but two Batmobiles.

When: August 23, 6pm

Duration: 40 minutes

Area: WatchVerse

DC Fandome for the kids

If you thought adults were having all the fun, DC has planned a full day of events for the kids, too. At DC Kids FanDome, superheroes-in-training are invited to step inside Titans Tower and immerse themselves into the worlds of some of their favourite DC Super Heroes and Cartoon Network shows like ‘Teen Titans Go!’ and ‘DC Super Hero Girls’.

In this free, 24-hour experience, kids can read comics, play games and explore the many rooms of Titans Tower. They can learn how to create DC Lego masterpieces, hone their crafting skills, and practice drawing fan-favourite characters. The young ones can also watch exclusive panels in the Batcave, hunt for Easter eggs throughout the entire experience, have one-of-a-kind interactions with DC Super Heroes, and more. Visit DCKidsFandome.com for more information.

Don’t miss it!