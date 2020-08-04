1 of 12
Thessaloniki, Greece: Surrounded by cans of paint and canvas in his small studio in the Greek city of Thessaloniki, Richard Lusakumunu feels he has completed his "metamorphosis" from refugee to artist.
Image Credit: AFP
2 of 12
"Art means integration, inclusion, breaking loneliness and living like everyone else," said Lusakumunu, who secured asylum in 2017 and is also active as a talent scout.
Image Credit: AFP
3 of 12
Two years ago, the Congolese man created "Mazi" (Greek for "together"), an art collective bringing together 11 refugee and Greek artists living in Greece's second city.
Image Credit: AFP
4 of 12
The collective is supported by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, non-profit NAOMI and the French Institute in Thessaloniki.
Image Credit: AFP
5 of 12
It has already held two exhibitions at the institute and is planning a third on September 14, this time with around 30 artists.
Image Credit: AFP
6 of 12
"The goal is to make them visible, to make ourselves visible, it is up to us to reach out to the world," said the 26-year-old, nicknamed "Admiral Lusaks" by members of the collective.
Image Credit: AFP
7 of 12
"We do not speak the same language, it is painting that unites us," said Lusakumunu, who signs his paintings as Lusaks.
Image Credit: AFP
8 of 12
A refugee girl draws during a painting workshop in an atelier at the refugee camp of Diavata near Thessaloniki.
Image Credit: AFP
9 of 12
Congolese artist and refugee Richard Lusakumunu looks at paintings as he displays them on a table.
Image Credit: AFP
10 of 12
Lusakumunu looks at paintings in an atelier.
Image Credit: AFP
11 of 12
Lusakumunu teaches paintings techniques to refugee students during a workshop.
Image Credit: AFP
12 of 12
Lusakumunu teaches paintings techniques to a refugee girl.
Image Credit: AFP