Daniel Radcliffe has categorically denied he will be stepping into Hugh Jackman’s shoes to reprise the character of Wolverine for a new ‘X-Men’ film.
This could mean anything really considering the memory of Andrew Garfield’s denial that he was reprising his role as the Webbed Wonder in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is still fresh in the minds of many a Marvel fan.
However, Radcliffe appeared adamant as he spoke about the Wolverine rumours while appearing on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’.
“I think it’s because Wolverine in the comics is fairly short, so I think people are going ‘Who’s a short actor? Him! He can maybe play him,’” the 32-year-old British actor joked on the show.
Radcliffe added that the Wolverine rumours have been swirling for quite a while, with fans interpreting his statements and making their own conclusions. “Every time it comes up I’m like, ‘That’s not true there’s nothing behind that,’ and everyone’s like, ‘Oh, he said it might be true,’ and I’m like, no, I didn’t say that. I said the opposite of that,” he told Fallon.
Radcliffe, who appears in a negative role in ‘The Lost City’, which stars Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum in the lead, is best known for playing the famous wizard Harry Potter in the eight films based on British novelist J. K. Rowling’s best-selling novels.
There has been a lot of talk about ‘X-Men’ of late with Patrick Stewart reprising his role as Professor X in the upcoming MCU adventure, ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’.
Continuing the Multiverse shenanigans that started in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, the ‘Doctor Strange’ sequel has also sparked rumours that Ryan Reynolds will play Deadpool in the film, while Tom Cruise will play Iron-Man. A role for Radcliffe’s Wolverine couldn’t be too far off the mark considering the Multiverse also brought back Garfield as Spider-Man in the latest re-telling of the superhero’s origin tale, which is led by Tom Holland.