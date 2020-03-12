Image Credit:

Amidst escalating measures to contain the rapidly spreading coronavirus, American television host Ellen DeGeneres has announced that she will be shooting her primetime programme, ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’, without a studio audience.

DeGeneres’ long-running show relies heavily on the host, 62, interacting with her audience members. However, many television shows globally have taken measures to suspend audience attendance amidst this growing health pandemic.

“I have some news. For now, I’ll be shooting my show with no studio audience,” said DeGeneres, via a tweet, on March 12.

“To everyone who was looking forward to coming, I’m so sorry. But I’m doing this for the health of my fans, my staff & my crew. (It has nothing to do with a warrant for my arrest in the state of Florida.)”

According to a statement from Telepictures, which has been quoted in Deadline, audience attendance for The Ellen DeGeneres Show will be suspended starting March 16. The ‘temporary measure’ will be reviewed regularly and will not impact DeGeneres’ shooting schedule.