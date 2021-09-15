After working almost exclusively with Warner Bros. for the last two decades, Christopher Nolan is moving to Universal for his next movie, according to a report in Deadline.
The upcoming film is about Second World War scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who is considered one of the fathers of the atom bomb.
A theoretical physicist who became the director of the Los Alamos Laboratory, Oppenheimer headed the research and development of the bomb that ended WWII, under what was covertly called the Manhattan Project.
Nolan will produce the film alongside his wife and longtime producing partner Emma Thomas for their Syncopy Inc. banner.
Cillian Murphy, a regular sight in Nolan films, is rumoured to have a key role in the cast.
Sony, Paramount and Nolan’s longtime home, Warner Bros., were said to be talking about the project with the filmmaker as well.
Nearly all of Nolan’s films since 2002’s ‘Insomnia’ have been released by Warner Bros., save for ‘The Prestige’ (2006), which was distributed by Disney, and ‘Interstellar’ (2014), which saw Warners and Paramount splitting up international and domestic rights, respectively.