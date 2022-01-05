‘Captain America’ actor Chris Evans might be putting on some dancing shoes for his next role.
According to reports, the actor is in talks to play late movie icon Gene Kelly in an as-yet untitled movie.
Variety quoted a source as saying that the movie is based on Evans’ original idea, where a 12-year-old boy who works on the MGM Lot in the 1950s develops an imaginary friendship with Kelly while working on his next movie.
Evans is set to produce the movie alongside Academy Award nominee John Logan, who will also write the script.
Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman, who worked with Evans on the hit film ‘Knives Out’, will produce through their company T-Street Productions.
Gene Kelly was an American actor, dancer and singer who also choreographed some of the most popular musical films of the 1940s and 1950s. Some of his most famous movies were ‘An American in Paris (1951); ‘Singin’ in the Rain’ (1952) and ‘It’s Always Fair Weather’ (1955).
Evans’s future projects will him voice Buzz Lightyear in the ‘Toy Story’ spin-off ‘Lightyear’ and star in ‘The Gray Man’ alongside Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas and Dhanush.