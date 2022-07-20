Hollywood actress Chelsea Handler has announced that she has split from Filipino-American comedian Jo Koy after dating for a year.

Handler, famously known for her late-night talk show, ‘Chelsea Lately’, penned a long emotional post on Instagram, calling it quits with Koy on their one-year anniversary.

“It is with a heavy heart to announce that we have decided together that it is best for us to take a break from our relationship right now,” wrote Handler.

In addition, the pair addressed their fans and their wish to see the couple succeed.

“I know many of you were invested in our love, and I wanted to express to you how much that meant to both of us. How much it still means. And how much I now believe in love for each one of us,” admitted Handler.

However, the 51-year-old star urged fans to “continue to root” for both her and Koy, confessing that she is still loved by “this man” and vice-versa.

“This is not an ending. It’s another beginning, and it’s a comfort to know that I am still loved and love this man the way the sun loves the moon and the moon loves the sun. So, please continue to root for both of us, because you never know what life will bring...” wrote Handler.

Handler and Koy met each other through a common friend, almost 20 years ago, after which Koy made frequent appearances on Handler’s talk show which aired from 2007 to 2014.

Recently, Handler also served as a guest host for the show ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’, which sparked speculations of the actor’s return to ‘Chelsea Lately’.