If you haven’t seen ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, stop reading now or be prepared for spoilers.
Fans of the latest Marvel adventure were left gasping when the film’s mid-credit scene unveiled a new and unexpected character to enter the MCU — Charlize Theron.
While her reveal was limited to two lines that she utters to Benedict Cumberbatch’s character, fans of the comic books would have guessed that Theron was playing Clea, a sorceress from another dimension who seeks Strange’s help in dealing with a universal incursion and eventually becomes the great love of his life. Move over, Christine.
Theron’s entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been one of the best kept secrets, with the Hollywood star herself now sharing her look from that special introduction through a new Instagram post.
“Meet Clea,” Theron simply posted, sharing two images from the film, one being a close-up of her face, complete with the purple eyeshadow, while the other features her standing by Strange as they look ahead to face the so-called incursion.
Directed by Sam Raimi, the plotline of the incursion hints at where the MCU will be headed in its Phase 4, with a multiverse unfolding in terms of plot and tie-ins with its shows on the streaming platform Disney+.
Clea, for the uninitiated, is a mighty sorceress herself who also happens to be the niece of the dreaded Dormammu, or that floating head from the first Doctor Strange film, who rules over the hellish reality called the Dark Dimension.
It will be interesting to see where the story takes us in coming Marvel films.
‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ is screening in UAE cinemas.