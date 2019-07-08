Cameron Boyce arrives at WE Day California at The Forum on Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Image Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

The death of Disney Channel actor Cameron Boyce, who died at age 20 on Saturday of “an ongoing medical condition” according to his family, garnered huge response on social media.

Boyce, who starred in Disney TV series ‘Jessie’ and franchise ‘Descendants’, passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated, his family said.

“From a young age, Cameron Boyce dreamed of sharing his extraordinary artistic talents with the world. He was an incredibly talented performer, a remarkably caring and thoughtful person and above all else he was a loving and dedicated son, brother, grandson and friend. We offer our deepest condolences to his family, cast mates and colleagues and join his many millions of fans in grieving his untimely passing. He will be dearly missed,” Disney said in a statement.

‘Grown Ups’ co-star Adam Sandler also posted a tribute to the actor.

“Too young. Too sweet. Too funny,” he wrote. “Just the nicest, most talented and most decent kid around. Loved that kid. Cared so much about his family. Cared so much about the world. Thank you, Cameron, for all you gave to us. So much more was on the way. All our hearts are broken. Thinking of your amazing family and sending our deepest condolences.”

Fellow Disney star Skai Jackson posted a tribute to Boyce on Instagram.

“Cam, you were one of a kind,” she wrote. “I am so happy that I got to spend almost everyday with you on set, you gave the best hugs. I wish I would have hugged you tighter when I saw you a couple of months ago. Thank you so much for being the big brother I never had ... I love you so much ... fly high.”

Charles Esten, who played Boyce’s father on ‘Jessie’, shared a series of tweets remembering the actor on Twitter.

“It was a joy working with him on ‘Jessie’ as it was with all the wonderful young stars of that beloved show,” he wrote. “They were as close as actual brothers and sisters to one another, and still are, and my heart breaks for them today.”

‘Jessie’ co-star Kevin Chamberlin said on Twitter, “He always lit up a room when he entered — he was an extraordinarily talented actor, a selfless advocate with his charity work and a loyal friend. Our hearts are heavy with sadness.”

‘Descendants’ director Kenny Ortega posted a tribute to Boyce on Instagram. “It has been an indescribable honour and pleasure to know and work with him. I will see you again in all things loving and beautiful my friend. I will search the stars for your light.”

On Twitter, Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger called Boyce “a friend to so many of us, and filled with so much talent, heart and life, and far too young to die.”

“Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Cameron Boyce,” wrote Hozier on Twitter. “When we met I was taken aback by his energy and drive, his dedication to his craft and the sheer kindness he exuded. It was a joy to witness the man’s skill. Sending love to his family and loved ones.”

Cameron Boyce, center, speaks at WE Day California, as Macy Lillard, left, and Jazzy Satten look on at The Forum on Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Image Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

A Los Angeles native, Boyce discovered a love of performance in dance studios before finding work in commercials and later TV and film.

He performed alongside Kiefer Sutherland in the horror film ‘Mirrors’ (at the age of nine) and Shia LaBeouf in ‘Eagle Eye’ as well as the CBS series ‘Code Black’.

Boyce’s breakout role was in the Disney series ‘Jessie’, which he starred in for four seasons. He was best known for his leading role in ‘Descendants’ on which he played Carlos, the son of Cruella De Vil. The actor had wrapped production on ‘Descendants 3’, which is scheduled to premiere in August. He also starred in Disney XD’s ‘Gamer’s Guide to Pretty Much Everything’.

Boyce earned a Daytime Emmy for promotional announcement with the Disney XD series ‘Timeless Heroes — Be Inspired’, which honoured Black History Month. In the series, he appeared alongside his grandmother Jo Ann Boyce, who was one of the 12 black teens who ushered in integration at a Clinton, Tenn, state school.

Boyce was involved with Thirst Project, a non-profit organisation that provides awareness for the global water crisis. In 2017 he launched a campaign that raised more than $27,000 (Dh99,146) to build two wells in Swaziland and was honoured with the Pioneering Spirit Award at the organisation’s annual gala the following year.