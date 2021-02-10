Sam Asghari says he has ‘zero respect’ for something controlling their relationship

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari. Image Credit: Reuters

The new documentary about pop icon Britney Spears has gotten stars and fans up in arms over the perceived injustices she has faced since she was a vulnerable teen singer.

Days after the release of ‘Framing Britney Spears’, an unauthorised film produced by The New York Times, Spears’ boyfriend Sam Asghari has also spoken up in support of his girlfriend and denounced her father Jamie Spears’ legal control over her.

“Now it’s important for people to understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles our way,” Asghari wrote on his Instagram Stories.

“In my opinion Jamie is a total [expletive]. I won’t be going into details because I’ve always respected our privacy but at the same time I didn’t come to this country to not be able to express my opinion and freedom,” the actor of Iranian origin added.

He also threw in a ‘mic drop’ GIF for good measure.

A day earlier, 27-year-old Asghari put out a formal statement following the release of the documentary.

“I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves,” he told People. “I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together.”

Spears and Asghari met in 2016 on the set of her ‘Slumber Party’ music video and began dating later that year.