The move follows the delay of tentpoles such as ‘F9’ and the new James Bond film

Black Widow Image Credit: Supplied

Faced with the mass closure of movie theatres across the globe, Walt Disney Studios is indefinitely delaying the release of one of its biggest summer films, the Marvel superhero film ‘Black Widow’.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to shake Hollywood, the Scarlett Johansson film, which had been set to open May 1, follows Paramount’s ‘A Quiet Place Part II’, Universal’s ‘F9’ and MGM’s Bond film ‘No Time to Die’ in shifting their planned release dates as studios scramble to shelter their most anticipated films from the rapidly cratering box office.

Disney, which acquired 20th Century Fox (now 20th Century Studios) last year, also will postpone the releases of Searchlight’s period dramedy ‘The Personal History of David Copperfield’ and 20th Century’s Amy Adams thriller ‘The Woman in the Window,’ previously slated to open on May 8 and 15, respectively.