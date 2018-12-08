“One thing that happens when you go into a really a devastated area, it’s so overwhelming. The first time I went out was in Tanzania and my assignment was to talk about the aids crisis in Sub-Saharan Africa, and it’s pretty overwhelming. I would’ve loved to have somebody there as a team member… so I said to [Ben], we should try to be a duo and start hitting some of these places together, because you can ask a lot of questions, and if you had a man and a woman, it would be a very interesting combination. I’m hoping we can do that — I would love that. But he knows how to handle himself, he’s really smart,” said Sarandon.