Momoa and Bonet dated each other for more than a decade before marrying in 2017

Jason Momoa, left, and Lisa Bonet in a file photo Image Credit: AP

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet have fallen victim to the “revolution unfolding”, with the Hollywood couple announcing their split after 16 years together.

The ‘Aquaman’ star made the announcement official through a joint statement he released on his Instagram page on Thursday. “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding — and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” the statement read.

The statement continued: “And so — We share our Family news — That we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy — But so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.”

The couple further stated that even as the love between them carries on, “evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived,” they were choosing to free each other “to be who we are learning to become.”

Momoa and Bonet maintained that decided the split, they remain devoted to their children, 14-year-old Lola Iolani Momoa and 13-year-old Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa.

Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa in a file photo Image Credit: AP

Momoa, 42, and Bonet, 54, met through mutual friends in 2005 at a jazz club and started dating soon after, long before the former found fame through his breakthrough role as Khal Drogo on ‘Game of Thrones’, which he then followed up by playing a DC superhero in ‘Aquaman’.

Bonet, meanwhile, was a child star playing one of Bill Cosby’s daughters on ‘The Cosby Show’ and its spinoff, ‘A Different World’. She was previously married to rocker Lenny Kravitz and is mother to Hollywood actress-singer Zoe Kravtiz.