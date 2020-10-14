Get strapped in for another wild ride as cast members for the upcoming ‘Mad Max’ prequel, ‘Furiosa’, were announced on October 13. Anya Taylor-Joy will fill the boots of Charlize Theron to play a younger Imperator Furiosa, while Chris Hemsworth and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II have also been tapped for yet-to-be revealed roles.
The movie will be directed by Australian filmmaker George Miller, who created the Mad Max franchise that kicked off in 1979 and gave actor Mel Gibson his big break.
Miller has directed all four of the high-octane post-apocalyptic movies, including 2015’s ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’. It featured an all-star cast including Tom Hardy, Theron, Nicholas Hoult and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. The film followed Max Rockatansky (Hardy) as he joins forces with Imperator Furiosa (Theron) to overthrow a tyrannical cult leader who controls the water supply in a desert wasteland.
In an interview with New York Times, Miller had said he considered using de-ageing technology to allow Theron, 45, to play the younger Furiosa in the prequel but decided against it. Taylor-Joy, 24, is best known for her roles in horror film ‘The Witch’ and M Night Shyamalan’s movies ‘Split’ and ‘Glass.
The plot line for the upcoming movie and release date have not been announced.