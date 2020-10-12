1 of 10
India’s financial capital, Mumbai, experienced a sudden power outage on Monday morning due to a technical failure. Besides homes and offices, train services and traffic signals suffered from the power cut, leaving many frustrated. People, including Bollywood actors, reacted sharply to the cut on Twitter. Here’s a look at what the celebs had to say.
‘Queen’ star Kangana Ranaut took a jibe at Maharashtra government and shared a picture of Member of Parliament Sanjay Raut and comedian Kunal Kamra on Twitter. She wrote: ”#Powercut in Mumbai, meanwhile Maharashtra government क-क-क.......कंगना। [K-k-k Kangana].”
‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ host Amitabh Bachchan asked his fans and followers to stay calm. He tweeted: “Entire city in power outage .. somehow managing this message .. keep calm all shall be well.”
Sonu Sood also shared his thoughts on his Twitter handle and asked everyone to be patient. His tweet read, “मुंबई में दो घंटे से बिजली नहीं तो पूरे देश को पता चल गया। लेकिन आज भी देश में ऐसे बहुत से घर हैं जिन्हें दो घंटों के लिए भी बिजली नहीं मिलती। इसलिए कृपा धैर्य रखें (The entire country came to know there was no electricity in Mumbai for two hours. But even today there are many houses in the country that do not get electricity even for two hours. So please be patient.)”
‘Airlift’ actor Nimrat Kaur blamed the outage on the stars. '' Hi retrograde Mercury! Missed you #MumbaiPowerFailure,'' she wrote.
Singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi also talked about the power cut as she wrote, “Andhera [darkness] in #Andheri. Whats with the power cuts ? I have 16 floors to climb now."
Actor Anupam Kher reacted with a surprise emoji and termed it as a ‘batti gul’ [Lights out] moment. बत्ती गुल !!
Comedian Vir Das, who will soon be performing in the UAE, wrote, "For the next few hours people from Mumbai will sympathise with each other, while people from Delhi judge them. #poweroutage" He added, "It's hard to get things done in Mumbai without power. Also...the electricity is gone."
Abhishek Bachchan, star of the ‘Breathe: Into the Shadows’ web series, shared a joke on Twitter and captioned it, “Hahaha. #2020 #yougottalovetheinternet.” The joke read, “Why is everyone so surprised? It’s 2020. Someone had to switch the power off.” He shared another joke, “2020 is a unique leap year. It has 29 days in February, 300 days in March and 5 years in April.”
‘Masaan’ actor Richa Chadha, meanwhile, shared a hilarious meme of herself with a laughing emoji, which was going viral on Twitter amid the power cut. She reacted to a film still which had her dialogue, “Yehi power mujhe bhi chahiye [I want the power].”
