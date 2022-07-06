Sir Anthony Hopkins and Kate Beckinsale were among the big winners at the eight annual National Film Awards held in the UK.
Picked by the National Film Academy, Hopkins was honoured with this year’s award for Global Contribution to Motion Picture.
“I will like to thank the National Film Academy and the film fans nationwide for voting for me for the Global Contribution to Motion Picture award. This is one that I am really humbled by,” Hopkins said in a statement.
Looking every bit a star in a plunging glittery gown, Beckinsale took home the award for Best Actress for her role as Lindy in the film ‘Jolt’.
“This is probably the nicest award show I have ever been to,” Beckinsale said after her win. She later thanked everyone on Instagram for voting for her.
The Best Actor award went to Jude Law for the Harry Potter spin-off ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’, while the Best Feature Film and Best British Film awards were handed down to Kenneth Branagh’s ‘Belfast’. Olive Tennant also won Best Newcomer for the same film.
Netflix series ‘Emily in Paris’, which has made headlines worldwide in the past year, led the way with three gongs including Best TV Drama Series, Best Supporting Actor in a TV series and lead star Lily Collins also getting a win for Best Actress in a TV series.
The Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to icon Anita Dobson.
This year, more than 3.5 million film and television fans voted via the official National Film Academy website.
The National Film Academy produces the National Film Awards in the UK and the National Film & TV Awards ceremony in the US annually. The third edition of the NFTA returns to Los Angeles on December 5 this year.
Here’s a list of big winners of the night.
Best Actress 2022
Kate Beckinsale (Jolt)
Best Actor 2022
Jude Law (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore)
Best Newcomer 2022
Olive Tennant (Belfast)
Best Actress in a TV Series 2022
Lily Collins (Emily in Paris)
Best Actor in a TV Series 2022
Ben Miller (Professor T)
Best Supporting Actor 2022
Matthew Horne (The Nan Movie)
Best Supporting Actress 2022
Helen Mirren (The Duke)
Best Drama 2022
Save The Cinema
Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series 2022
Emma Naomi (Professor T)
Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series 2022
Lucien Laviscount (Emily in Paris)
Best TV Drama Series 2022
Emily in Paris
Best Thriller 2022
Last Night in Soho
Best Action in a Film/Series 2022
Top Boy
Best Independent Film 2022
A Violent Man
Best Screenplay 2022
Stephen Brown, Marcelo Grion, Stephen Karandy (The Prototype)
Best Documentary 2022
The Tinder Swindler
Best British Film 2022
Belfast
Best Comedy 2022
People Just Do Nothing: Big in Japan
Outstanding Performance 2022
Craig Fairbrass (A Violent Man)
Best Feature Film 2022
Belfast
Best Director 2022
Martin Owen (Twist)
Best Foreign Language Film 2022
9 – Martín Barrenechea and Nicolás Branca
Best International Film
Citation
Global Contribution to motion picture
Anthony Hopkins (The Father)