Kate Beckinsale with her Best Actress trophy Image Credit: Instagram.com/katebeckinsale

Sir Anthony Hopkins and Kate Beckinsale were among the big winners at the eight annual National Film Awards held in the UK.

Picked by the National Film Academy, Hopkins was honoured with this year’s award for Global Contribution to Motion Picture.

Anthony Hopkins in 'The Father' Image Credit: Sony Pictures Classics

“I will like to thank the National Film Academy and the film fans nationwide for voting for me for the Global Contribution to Motion Picture award. This is one that I am really humbled by,” Hopkins said in a statement.

Looking every bit a star in a plunging glittery gown, Beckinsale took home the award for Best Actress for her role as Lindy in the film ‘Jolt’.

“This is probably the nicest award show I have ever been to,” Beckinsale said after her win. She later thanked everyone on Instagram for voting for her.

The Best Actor award went to Jude Law for the Harry Potter spin-off ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’, while the Best Feature Film and Best British Film awards were handed down to Kenneth Branagh’s ‘Belfast’. Olive Tennant also won Best Newcomer for the same film.

(L to R) Judi Dench as "Granny", Jude Hill as "Buddy" and Ciarán Hinds as "Pop" in director Kenneth Branagh's BELFAST, a Focus Features release. Credit : Rob Youngson / Focus Features Image Credit: AP

Netflix series ‘Emily in Paris’, which has made headlines worldwide in the past year, led the way with three gongs including Best TV Drama Series, Best Supporting Actor in a TV series and lead star Lily Collins also getting a win for Best Actress in a TV series.

The Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to icon Anita Dobson.

Lily Collins in 'Emily in Paris' Image Credit: Netflix

This year, more than 3.5 million film and television fans voted via the official National Film Academy website.

The National Film Academy produces the National Film Awards in the UK and the National Film & TV Awards ceremony in the US annually. The third edition of the NFTA returns to Los Angeles on December 5 this year.

Here’s a list of big winners of the night.

Best Actress 2022

Kate Beckinsale (Jolt)

Best Actor 2022

A still from Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Jude Law (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore)

Best Newcomer 2022

Olive Tennant (Belfast)

Best Actress in a TV Series 2022

Lily Collins (Emily in Paris)

Best Actor in a TV Series 2022

Ben Miller (Professor T)

Best Supporting Actor 2022

Matthew Horne (The Nan Movie)

Best Supporting Actress 2022

Helen Mirren (The Duke)

Best Drama 2022

Save The Cinema

Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series 2022

Emma Naomi (Professor T)

Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series 2022

Emily in Paris. (L to R) Lily Collins as Emily, Lucien Laviscount as Alfie in episode 209 of Emily in Paris. Cr. Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix © 2021 Image Credit: STÉPHANIE BRANCHU/NETFLIX

Lucien Laviscount (Emily in Paris)

Best TV Drama Series 2022

Emily in Paris

Best Thriller 2022

A still from Last Night in Soho Image Credit: Focus Features

Last Night in Soho

Best Action in a Film/Series 2022

Top Boy

Best Independent Film 2022

A Violent Man

Best Screenplay 2022

Stephen Brown, Marcelo Grion, Stephen Karandy (The Prototype)

Best Documentary 2022

Tinder Swindler Image Credit: Netflix

The Tinder Swindler

Best British Film 2022

Belfast

Best Comedy 2022

People Just Do Nothing: Big in Japan

Outstanding Performance 2022

Craig Fairbrass (A Violent Man)

Best Feature Film 2022

Belfast

Best Director 2022

Martin Owen (Twist)

Best Foreign Language Film 2022

9 – Martín Barrenechea and Nicolás Branca

Best International Film

Citation

Global Contribution to motion picture

Anthony Hopkins (The Father)