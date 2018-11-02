DC are you listening? Amber Heard loved her role of Mera in Aquaman and hopes she gets to work with other female DC Comics superheroes in the future.

“There’s definitely a demand for it. So we just need to keep yelling for it. There is a lot of room for shared time. Shared screen. Shared pages with so many versions of females out there. It’s about time we have more,” Heard told etonline.com.

She did not expect a superhero movie would resonate with her “core principles” until the role of a “warrior queen” was pitched to her.

“They had me at sword and a crown. Zack Snyder and I spoke on the phone and I did not really think a comic book (film) would be something that would be appropriate for me. I did not really... knowing nothing about the comic book world, knowing nothing about the universe, I did not really have any reason to feel like that would resonate with my sensibilities or my core principles,” she added.

“I had a limited experience, limited exposure to women in that world and then... he explained this warrior queen to me and I thought, again, sword and a crown? OK!”