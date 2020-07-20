Brittany Murphy and Alicia Silverstone in 'Clueless' (1995). Image Credit:

Alicia Silverstone got sentimental in a new interview as she recalled her late ‘Clueless’ co-star Brittany Murphy, who died in 2009 at the age of 32.

The 43-year-old actress spoke to Vogue about the 25th anniversary of the classic 1995 film, in which she plays Cher Horowitz, known for her fashion and ditzy comedic moments.

Alicia Silverstone Image Credit: Supplied

“Brittany Murphy was not like [her character] Tai,” recalled Silverstone. “I just remember thinking she was so great for the part. I can’t remember how many girls came in to audition for Tai that day and I don’t know if I saw a few girls for it or just her, but I remember Brittany being really adorable. She’s so good at the little accent because she had one already, but I think she just pushed it to new heights.”

Silverstone immediately told director Amy Heckerling that Murphy was perfect for the role.

“I found her so wonderful and I said to Amy right away, ‘I think she’s the one! She was the best one you guys!’ hoping they would agree. She was like, ‘Uh yeah duh. Of course she was the best, she’s the one.’”

Silverstone and Murphy were the only two teenagers on set.

The two stars in 'Clueless'. Image Credit: Supplied

“I remember her mom was on set a lot. I brought my mom around a little bit and we would all spend time together,” said Silverstone.

Asked which of her co-stars was most like their on-screen character, Silverstone chose her ‘Clueless’ love interest.

“Paul Rudd, maybe? He’s just a good guy who’s smart and lovable and all those good things that make up Josh,” she said.

Silverstone can now be seen on Netflix’s ‘The Babysitters Club’, released earlier this month.