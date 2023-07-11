After breaking numerous musical records, South Korean K-pop megastars BTS have another feather in their cap this week. Their first-ever official book has hit number one on Amazon’s bestseller chart, just a day after being released.

Titled Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS, the tome was released on July 9, 2023, as a part of the boy band’s 10th anniversary celebrations.

The memoir has also topped Amazon’s music biographies, best-selling memoirs, and new release lists.

The 544-page memoir was published in South Korea by BTS’s managing agency, BigHit Music.

Written by the BTS members along with journalist Myeongseok Kang, the book chronicles the rise of the Seoul-based band and their journey so far.

According to BigHit, the book contains a chronological summary of BTS’ music career from their pre-debut days to the present and a look into their future projects.

It was translated into English by Anton Hur in collaboration with Clare Richards and Slin Jung.

On social media, fans shared heartwarming reviews and quotes from the book.

@idchaosjm: “The BTS book has given me a new interest in rediscovering all their music, especially their music videos, and performances, I became a fan in 2019, and it's only now that I’m able to truly understand why each song was released and what BTS felt back then through these songs.”

BTS fan @stopbeingdelulu tweeted: “BTS Book Spoiler: So they got Jin by convincing they'd let him become an actor as well.”

Fans are also waiting for other projects that BTS has planned this year. According to news reports, The Walt Disney Company will showcase new works such as a group BTS documentary through the OTT (over-the-top) platform Disney+ in the second half of this year. Kim So-yeon, CEO of The Walt Disney Company, Korea, said, "As the world's interest in Korean content continues, we will target the hearts of domestic and overseas viewers through original Korean works with outstanding workmanship in the second half of the year."