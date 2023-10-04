K-pop idol Jungkook is ready for the release of his first solo album. The release date was announced just four days after the release of his second digital solo, 3D.

In a new announcement, BTS label Bighit Music shared information about the upcoming solo album titled ‘Golden’.

According to Bighit music ‘Golden’ is “…inspired by the golden moments of Jungkook, the golden maknae (youngest member) of BTS and a solo artist”.

Including his previously released songs “Seven (featuring Latto)” and “3D (featuring Jack Harlow)”, the album will contain 11 songs.

After the announcement, on October 4, in a live video on Weverse, Jungkook explained why he chose the word "Golden" as the title of his album.

“The album title is golden... which is a term that's being used to describe me from where I debuted... like 'golden closet'. This is also a 'golden time’ for me. That's why I chose 'Golden' as the album title," he said.

According to Bighit Music’s announcement: “Jungkook will be delivering special stage performances and making various appearances for the release of ‘Golden’. Please stay tuned and continue to support Jungkook as he embarks on his first solo album journey.”

The label added that the album is set for release on Friday, November 3, 2023, and pre-orders will start today, October 4.

Recently, the BTS singer held a long live session interacting with fans on Stationhead (an interactive music streaming app) and spoke about a range of topics, addressing his critics and fans online. He said that he doesn’t care what his haters think of his music and lyrics, and added that he makes music only for his fans who love him.

He answered fans’ questions regarding his life and promised to conduct a live session with his fellow member Park Jimin, soon, if he agrees.

During the live audio interaction, Jungkook went on to try speaking different languages for fans across the world.