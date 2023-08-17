K-pop idol J-Hope, who is currently serving in the South Korean military, just posted new photos wearing his military uniform, sending fans into a meltdown.
Sharing several photos on Instagram, The BTS member wrote in the caption: “I’ll fight for it again.”
While many were attempted selfies, some shots showed him walking away from the camera, with his large backpack.
Fans on the internet were excited to see their idol’s post after several days. Many said that J-Hope looked stylish in his uniform.
"J-hope managing the impossible, aka making the military uniform look like fashion," wrote a fan @hilarialexander.
"J-Hope's military visuals are nothing short of extraordinary, capturing his magnetic presence flawlessly," tweeted @kookxbsh.
J-hope along with Jin had taken some days off from their military duties to be a part of their bandmate Suga’s D-Day encore concert in Seoul. While Jin is expected to return after his military enlistment in June 2024, J-hope will complete enlistment in October 24.
BTS was formed in 2013 with members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. The septet had a reunion during the encore concert and shared group pictures that went viral on social media.
Suga is also gearing up for his military enlistment however, the dates of his enlistment are not confirmed.
Last week, the band’s label Bighit Music released a statement, which read: “We would like to inform our fans that Suga has initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement. We will inform you of further updates in due course. We ask you for your continued love and support for Suga until he completes his military service and safely returns.Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artist.”