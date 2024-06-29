New Delhi: The body of one of the three labourers who fell into a pit of an under-construction building in Vasant Vihar in the wall collapse incident yesterday, was taken out by the NDRF team on Saturday.

The search and rescue operation for the other two labourers is still underway.

"I go there daily for a walk. At 5 am I heard loud noises coming from there. One lady was shouting that her husband was stuck in the debris. I called upon my office and then we called the police. The police came by 6:30 am. At least three people are feared trapped," said an eyewitness.

At least three labourers were feared to be trapped after the under-construction wall collapsed in the Vasant Vihar area amid heavy rainfall in the national capital on Friday.

The collapse was worsened by the heavy rainfall, which also resulted in two trees falling into the basement pit where temporary huts for labourers were situated.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and the fire department conducted the rescue operations, and teams have been mobilised to take out any individuals trapped under the debris.

Heavy rain on Friday morning also caused waterlogging in various parts of the city, affecting traffic movement and the normal lives of residents and commuters.

At the Indira Gandhi International Airport, a portion of the roof of Terminal 1 collapsed. As per the Delhi Fire Services, one person was killed and eight people sustained injuries in the incident that took place at around 5.30 am on Friday.

Assistant Divisional Officer (ADO), Delhi Fire Services Ravinder Singh said that the shed of the airport collapsed resulting in eight persons getting trapped. Those who sustained injuries were rescued from the debris and taken to Medanta Hospital by PCR/CATS. One person who was pulled out had died, the ADO said.

"At around 5 am, the shed outside Terminal 1 of IGIA (domestic airport), spanning from Departure Gate No. 1 to Gate No. 2, collapsed, in which around 4 vehicles were damaged and around 6 persons were injured and one person died. All injured persons are stable. Delhi Police, fire service, CISF & NDRF teams are present on the spot. Legal action is being taken," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), IGI Airport Usha Rangnani, said.