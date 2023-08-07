Indian fans of BTS were in for another surprise this week – a video of their idol Jungkook going viral on social media, in which he can be seen singing Naatu Naatu, a song from an Indian film RRR.
During a recent live session on Weverse, an online K-pop fan community, a fan asked Jungkook if he had watched the Indian movie. In response, the K-pop idol started singing the song Naatu Naatu.
Earlier this year, the song created history by winning an Oscar for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards, making the movie RRR the first Indian feature film to win an Oscar award.
The song also went viral on TikTok and Instagram, becoming a dance challenge.
In an earlier viral video, the 25-year-old singer was also seen grooving to this song after watching the film.
SS Rajamouli's directional RRR was one of his blockbuster movies. The movie starred Indian actors NT Rama Rao (Junior) and Ram Charan in the lead role and the story revolved around the fictional version of two Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.
Recently, BTS Armys (fans of BTS) were ecstatic when Jungkook revealed that he loves Indian food. He also went on to reveal his favourite Indian dish. During his recent Weverse Live, Jungkook said that he loves butter chicken and naan.
The K-pop idol recently released his debut solo single, Seven, which is breaking musical records.