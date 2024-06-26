K-drama actor Kim Woo-bin buys BTS' old office building, fans request him not to ‘erase memories’

Dubai: South Korean actor Kim Woo-bin is back in the headlines after purchasing a building in Seoul’s Nonhyeon Dong area. But, his real estate purchase has caused a social media meltdown among BTS fans.

Why? Because, this is not just any other building, it is the former headquarters of Big Hit Entertainment, the label behind the global K-pop sensation BTS.

On June 25, multiple South Korean media reports confirmed that actor-model had acquired the former headquarters building of Big Hit Entertainment, now called Bighit Music, located in the Gangnam district of Seoul.

According to these reports, Woo-bin finalised the purchase last March for a staggering 13.7 billion KRW (approximately Dh36 million).

Kim Woo Bin’s agency, AM Entertainment, confirmed the purchase and said: "It is true that Kim Woo Bin purchased the building."

Bighit originally operated out of this building in 2007. In 2018, the company relocated its offices to Samseong Dong. By May 2020, the agency rebranded itself as Hybe and moved its headquarters to the upscale district of Yongsan.

The building holds emotional value for BTS fans even though the band shifted its base years ago. Even today, Armys (BTS fans) often travel and leave messages for the boys on the walls of the building.

Several fans have also been demanding that the building be recognised as a national heritage site.

The purchase left fans worried that the messages on these walls would be removed.

The purchase left fans worried that the messages on these walls would be removed.

Many took to social media to request the actor not to remove the messages on the walls.

V to release new photobook

Meanwhile, there’s some good news for fans of the K-pop mega group.

The boy band’s label Bighit Music just announced that BTS member V, or Kim Tae-hyung, is soon dropping a new photobook.

On Tuesday, June 25, Big Hit Music revealed that the upcoming photobook will be titled Type 1, adding that fans won’t have to wait very long.

The agency also took to Instagram to share a poster for the 224-page photobook, set to release on July 9.

Lyrics to V’s self-composed song ‘Scenery’ feature on the poster.

According to an article on The Korea Times’ website, V’s agency said that he has been personally involved in each stage of the release of the photobook - from the planning stages to selecting the shooting location, and right down to the title.

The Layover singer is currently busy with his mandatory military services

His last single titled ‘Fri(end)s’, released on March 15, amassed more than seven million views within 24 hours of its release, earning him the 65th spot on the Billboard Hot 100.