Mumbai: Adar Poonawalla-led Serene Production has entered into an agreement to invest Rs10 billion in Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Dharmatic Entertainment.
"I am delighted to have the opportunity to partner with one of the most iconic production houses in our nation, alongside my friend Karan Johar. We hope to grow Dharma and scale even greater heights in the years to come," said Adar Poonawalla in a statement shared by Dharma Productions.
Johar will retain a 50 per cent stake in Dharma Productions and continue as the company's Executive Chairman. Apoorva Mehta will remain the Chief Executive Officer.
Sharing his thoughts on the partnership, Karan Johar said, "From its inception, Dharma Productions has been synonymous with heartfelt storytelling that captures the essence of Indian culture."
Reflecting on his father's legacy, he added, "My father, Yash Johar, dreamed of creating films with a lasting impact, and I’ve dedicated my career to expanding that vision. Today, as we join forces with Adar—an exceptional visionary and a close friend—we're poised to elevate Dharma's legacy to new heights. This partnership blends our emotional storytelling prowess with forward-thinking business strategies."
Dharma Productions is renowned for films such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kill, Bad Newz, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva, and many more.